Gibraltar Participates At Berlin Money Show

Gibraltar will once again this year be participating in the Berlin Money Show. This is the 46th World Money Fair to be held in Berlin and the 4th year that Minister Joe Bossano and Albert Poggio will be representing Gibraltar in this Forum.

The Berlin show is the biggest annual event in which the national mints participate and it also involves wholesalers, retailers and collectors of coins and currency.

The Minister will be attending the Guest of Honour Dinner on the 4th February and he will address the Forum on the 3rd. The theme of the address is “The Historical Significance for New Circulating Coins for Gibraltar 2017 and the Queen’s 90th Birthday Collection”.

The new circulating coins and a commemorative issue will be launched this year to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1967 referendum which is now celebrated as Gibraltar’s National Day. He will also launch the issue of a new coin by the National Mint on the “Bicentenary of the Modern Sovereign” which is being marketed by Samlerhuset, one of the biggest names in the world of coinage in Europe.

There are a number of prearranged meetings with different participants to discuss potential areas of business in which the National Mint could have a role. As on previous occasions the promotion of our products also gives rise to enquiries from potential partners as our presence in this market is relatively new.

This year the Gibraltar National Mint is sharing its stand with Tower Mint and the Commonwealth Mint, both of whom have a close connection to Gibraltar. However as in previous years the National Mint stand will continue to be manned by treasury staff. The stand showcases our coins and currency and also has sets available for sale.