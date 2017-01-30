Govt to Raise CEPSA Refinery Flaring Incident with EU Commission

The Government of Gibraltar is looking into the events surrounding the unprecedented level of flaring witnessed at the CEPSA refinery this weekend, following what appears to have been an electrical fault. Scientists from the Department of the Environment, Heritage & Climate Change along with its expert air quality consultants are currently investigating the impacts of said flaring on Gibraltar.

HMGOG is also in contact with its representatives in Brussels in order to raise the incident with the EU Commission as a matter of urgency.

Govt is aware of the concerns in the community with regards to the potential health impacts of such practices and reassures the public that it is taking decisive action to follow this up at the highest levels. The Environmental Agency has checked Gibraltar’s monitoring station data and no abnormal peaks have been recorded. Luckily, the wind direction E/SE was in Gibraltar’s favour on this occasion.

The public will be provided with further updates as and when these are available.