Gibraltar's New Official Representative in the U.S.

Government has recently appointed David Liston as its official representative in the United States. He replaces Joe Carseni who retired from the post with effect from the end of last year.

Mr Liston is currently the leader of the Gibraltar-America Council, an organisation which, in his words, ‘fosters positive relations between Gibraltar and the United States, celebrates the unique heritage and character of Gibraltar and her people and supports Gibraltar’s inalienable right to selfdetermination.’ Members of the Council include prominent current and former diplomats, military, academic, government and business leaders. It also includes members of well-known American families including the Roosevelts and Eisenhowers.

Mr Liston, whose grandparents, Edward and Mary Guerrero emigrated from Gibraltar to the USA in the 1920s said, "I am honoured to serve as Gibraltar’s ‘Man in the States.’ My grandparents travelled over the ocean many days from Gibraltar to start a new life in America but their hearts were always home in Gibraltar, where my heart is as well. I thank HMGOG and the people for this great honor.’’

David Liston is a partner with a New York law firm and has previously served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: "I would first of all like to thank Joe Carseni for the work that he has done in New York and in Washington over the years in furtherance of the objectives of Gibraltar and its people. At the same time, I am delighted to welcome David Liston to the post. David is already well versed on the positive issues that Gibraltar needs to project in the United States and I am certain that he will serve as a bridge to further cement cultural, heritage, commercial and political ties between our two countries."