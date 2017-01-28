Firearms Arrests

Police have arrested four youths on suspicion of being in possession of a Firearm, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace. The arrests took place in the afternoon of the 26th January and followed reports to the Police control room that individuals in a car had allegedly pointed a firearm at members of the public as they drove past.

The vehicle was located, challenged, stopped and searched by uniformed officers with Armed Response Officers in support. A pellet firing BB Gun was seized from within the interior of the vehicle. All four youths are currently on Police bail. Whilst some will see this as an innocent prank the potential consequences cannot be overstated

The public are reminded that Threat Level in Gibraltar remains at Substantial since it was raised in early 2015 following terror attacks in mainland Europe. The police is at an increased level of response with additional Firearms Officers on patrol, amongst other response measures. Whilst Gibraltar is generally felt to be a safe place to live in, it is still exposed to same security concerns shared across the world and Europe in particular.

The RGP therefore urges the public to be mindful of the current security state and avoid engaging in activity which might cause alarm in the community.