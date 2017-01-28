Captain of the Port Presents at Dubai Bunkering Convention

Commodore Bob Sanguinetti, CEO and Captain of the Port was one of the key speakers at the Middle East Bunkering Convention in Dubai earlier this week, delivering a presentation on ‘Creating an Ideal Bunker Hub’.

He also ran a day long workshop on emerging technologies and was part of a panel of experts addressing current issues and concerns across the bunkering industry. The convention, which attracted over 60 delegates from the US, Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia, highlighted the exceptional growth taking place in the marine fuels sector, and covered a range of economic, legal, operational and environmental issues.

Commodore Bob Sanguinetti, commented ‘ I am delighted to be have been asked to present and take part in such a high profile event, representing both the Port of Gibraltar and the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) of which I am a board member.'

The Hon Gilbert Licudi MP, Minister for Maritime Affairs added that the invitation for the Captain of the Port to contribute to this convention reinforces Gibraltar Port's status as one of the key hubs in the European / global bunkering industry and provides an excellent platform to continue raising the Port of Gibraltar's profile.