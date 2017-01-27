Emergency Driver Training for GFRS

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service’s operational crews will undertake Emergency Response Driving (ERD) courses on Monday 30th and 31st January 2017.

The courses are to be delivered by the GFRS’ ERD instructors and aims to develop crews’ situational awareness when driving and responding efficiently to incidents under emergency conditions. An essential module within this programme is the “Systems of Car Control”, which trains officers on ways of approaching potential hazards that is methodical, safe and leaves

nothing to chance. This is divided into five key phases: information, positioning, speed, gear selection and acceleration.

The completion of this course will provide the GFRS with skilful drivers able to rapidly and accurately perceive information, swiftly choose an appropriate response and accurately execute the chosen response.

No roads will be closed during the courses, although the public can expect an increase of GFRS vehicles on roads between Europa Point through Both Worlds up to Eastern Beach, with use

of blue lights and sirens.