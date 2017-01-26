Gibraltar Finance in Shanghai and Nanjing

Minister Isola has returned to London having completed a successful week of meetings and presentations in China on trade, communications and financial services, including an address to the Willis Towers Watson senior executive team for all their China offices in Nanjing. A “Gibraltar” seminar was also hosted at the British Consulate in Shanghai.

Minister Isola commented “I am pleased that we continue to make progress in developing relationships with large corporations and that the series of meetings and presentations in both Shanghai and Nanjing were very well received. We have been asked and strongly encouraged to continue to develop closer relations with all the parties we met and work is ongoing to achieve this. I am confident that Gibraltar can begin to develop into a hub for Chinese businesses with assets and operations outside of China. Our financial services sector offers opportunities for Chinese businesses in insurance, asset management and wealth management. Importantly, our system of common law and the breadth and depth of expertise of Gibraltar's legal and financial professionals adds to our market standing as a transparent, compliant and well regulated financial centre. In trade and communications, we will continue to explore opportunities. The Government will be working hard to develop these new channels and further develop these relationships throughout 2017.”

Minister Isola was accompanied in China by Michael Ashton, Senior Executive Gibraltar Finance, Jason Cruz, Chief Executive of Gibraltar’s Office in Hong Kong and Bruno Callaghan, Managing Director of Callaghan Insurance Brokers.