GTTA Invite Past, Present and Future Members to a Public AGM

The Gibraltar Sports & Leisure Authority (GSLA) and the Gibraltar Table Tennis Association (GTTA) are working together to invite all members, past and present and all those with an interest in playing, developing players or helping with the organisation of table tennis, to the GTTA Public Annual General Meeting that will take place on Wednesday 1st February, 6pm at the Bayside Sports Centre, Queen Elizabeth II Annex.
The meeting welcomes all parties committed to supporting the development of the sport.
The agenda will cover the following areas:
- The GTTA in 2017.
- Preparing for the NatWest Island Games to be hosted in Gibraltar in 2019, including the organisational needs, officiating needs, developing local players and access to facilities.
- The relationship with the International Table Tennis Federation and their offer of support in the development of Table Tennis in Gibraltar.
- The voting in of a caretaker committee aimed at working towards establishing the GTTA infrastructure into the future.
- Gotland Island Games.
- Where to next.