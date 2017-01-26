GTTA Invite Past, Present and Future Members to a Public AGM

The Gibraltar Sports & Leisure Authority (GSLA) and the Gibraltar Table Tennis Association (GTTA) are working together to invite all members, past and present and all those with an interest in playing, developing players or helping with the organisation of table tennis, to the GTTA Public Annual General Meeting that will take place on Wednesday 1st February, 6pm at the Bayside Sports Centre, Queen Elizabeth II Annex.

The meeting welcomes all parties committed to supporting the development of the sport.

The agenda will cover the following areas: