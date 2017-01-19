Gibraltar in London Brexit Meetings

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia held lengthy discussions today at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office on a number of issues affecting Gibraltar, including the planned withdrawal from the European Union.

The meeting included officials from the Foreign Office, the Department for Exiting the European Union and from the Cabinet Office.

There were a number of updates from both sides on Brexit issues and a determination that the United Kingdom and Gibraltar should continue to work through these matters in a positive and constructive manner.

There was also an opportunity to meet Europe Minister Sir Alan Duncan MP.

The Gibraltar team, which included the Attorney General Michael Llamas and UK Representative Dominique Searle, later met with Sir Keir Starmer QC who is the Shadow Brexit Minister. This reflects the policy of the Government to explain the position of Gibraltar to key stakeholders.

In the evening, the Chief Minister will deliver a formal address about Gibraltar to the Worshipful Company of Coopers in Cooper's Hall.

Gibraltar team in discussions with UK delegation

Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister with Europe Minister Sir Alan Duncan MP

Gibraltar and UK Governments engage in positive discussions