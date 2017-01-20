Chief Minister Invited to Give Evidence to Commons BREXIT Select Committee

The Chief Minister, The Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, has been invited to give evidence to the House of Commons Select Committee on Exiting the European Union.

Mr Picardo will appear before the Committee next Wednesday 25th January. He will be accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Hon Dr Joseph Garcia MP, who is also Minister for Europe and for Exiting the European Union, and Attorney General Michael Llamas QC. The Committee is Chaired by Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP and is made up of 25 Members of Parliament from all political parties at Westminster.

The Chief Minister said: "I am very happy that the Commons Brexit Select Committee has asked to hear from Gibraltar on the issues that matter to us in respect of Exiting the European Union. This is a further and important opportunity to ensure that Gibraltar's concerns are understood and remain in the public consciousness in the United Kingdom and in the minds of UK parliamentarians in particular."