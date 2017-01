Man Charged in Relation to Criminal Damage and Taking a Conveyance

23yr old British national Andrew Jon PINEDA WHARTON, on surrendering to his Police bail today, has been charged with 11 counts of Criminal Damage and 3 Counts of Taking a Conveyance relating to motorcycles. The offences date back to October 2016.

PINEDA WHARTON has been granted bailed and will be appearing before the Magistrates’ Court at 1000hrs on Friday 20th January 2017.