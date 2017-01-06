Commissioner of Police Welcomes New Recruit Intake

The Commissioner of Police Eddie Yome welcomed the latest RGP and GDP recruit intake whilst addressing the new recruits at New Mole House. The current recruit class is made up of 18 RGP and 11 GDP recruit constables.

The successful candidates had to undergo a selection process and will now be required to complete an intensive and arduous 20 week period of instruction. Once they successfully pass-out on completion of their initial police course, recruits will join mainstream policing as probationary constables. Only once they have completed their probationary period and attained the required standard will they be confirmed as Police Constables.