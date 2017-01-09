Gibraltar Port Reports Another Year of Growth

The Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) is pleased to announce another year of growth across most areas of activity following its performance review for 2016.

Against the backdrop of a slowdown in global economic activity, overcapacity in shipping across the world, and stiff regional competition, the GPA reported, for the second consecutive year, an increase in both the number of vessels calling at Gibraltar for bunkers and in the quantity of fuel delivered. This positive trend is reflected more widely in the total number of all vessels calling, including cruise ships and superyachts. An increasing number of superyachts have also taken advantage of the new berths at the recently commissioned Mid Harbour Marina to extend their stay on the Rock. The GPA also recorded a rise in ship to ship transfers in the bay, off port limit transfers, and in occupancy rates at the Eastern Anchorage, reinforcing the Port’s aspiration to deliver the widest range of services in keeping with its reputation as a maritime centre of excellence.

Minister for Maritime Affairs, the Hon Gilbert Licudi, added: ‘This is great news for Gibraltar, particularly against the backdrop of a challenging year for global shipping. The positive trends reflect the outstanding work of the GPA to further improve efficiency in the harbour, and to relentlessly pursue its marketing and engagement strategy. It is also testament to the solid partnership across the wider port community in Gibraltar, and to the invaluable drive and support of the shipping agents, bunker suppliers and other service providers.’

CEO and Captain of the Port, Bob Sanguinetti, commented: ‘After hosting a hugely successful, high profile international bunker convention in Gibraltar last November, it is very pleasing to reinforce our status as a premier maritime hub in the Mediterranean with such positive annual results. I look forward to continuing to work very closely with our valued partners across the shipping community to ensure that the positive trend of these past two successful years endures into the future.’