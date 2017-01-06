RGP Offers Obituary for the Late Retired Commissioner of Police Joseph Morello

It is with great sadness that the Royal Gibraltar Police mourns the passing of Retired Commissioner of Police Joseph (Pepe) Morello after a long illness.

Mr Morello joined the then Gibraltar Police in 1951 at the age of 21. He was promoted through the ranks, being made superintendent in 1972. In 1975 he was promoted to Chief Superintendent and appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police in 1980. In 1984 He was promoted to Commissioner of Police, a post he held until 1987 when he retired from service. His promotion marked a major milestone in the History of the Royal Gibraltar Police being the first Gibraltarian to be promoted to the rank of Commissioner.

During his Career Mr Morello attended the Metropolitan Police Course at Hendon where he won the Baton of Honour. He also served an attachment period with Police at Portsmouth Dockyard. In 1965 he successfully completed a six month course at Bramshill Police College.

Mr Morello was the recipient of the Colonial Police Long Service and Good Conduct Medal and Clasp, the Colonial Police Medal for meritorious service, the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Medal and in 1980 he was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal. In 1987 he was made a member of the most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE). He was also awarded multiple Commissioner’s Commendations during his career ranging from courageous actions to perseverance and initiative in criminal investigations.

Mr Morello was well loved by those who served with and under him. He is best remembered for his direct no nonsense, yet personal relationship with his officers. To date many fond anecdotes are still recalled by those who shared their service with him.

Retired Commissioner of Police Morello leaves behind his wife, Bendicion, his three children – Marilyn, Douglas and Vivian, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grand children.

Vox extends its sincere condolences to the family.