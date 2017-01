The Gibraltar Collection - Viewing

The John Mackintosh Hall gallery will host a viewing of the Gibraltar Collection from Monday 16th to Friday 20th January 2017.

This offers the opportunity to view parts of the Gibraltar Collection for the first time. The Collection is of significant cultural and heritage value and features works by Jacobo Azagury, Gustavo Bacarisas and Leni Mifsud.

The viewing is free to access and opening hours are from 9.30am to 6pm.