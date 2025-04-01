His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar Appoints New Media Director to Head Revamped Communications Department

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has announced the appointment of Anton Calderon as its new Media Director and Head of the Government Press Office.

The appointment is part of a broader initiative to modernise and expand the Government’s communications strategy.

A household name in Gibraltar’s media landscape, Mr Calderon brings nearly two decades of experience in filmmaking and media production to the role.

His work is widely known locally through the many series he has produced for the national broadcaster, GBC. These include "The Needle" and "Lives of Our Leaders", both of which blend political and historical analysis with a focused effort to dignify and highlight the value of Gibraltar’s democratic institutions.

Beyond media, Mr Calderon holds a Master’s degree in Political Communications and has been closely involved in local politics for over a decade.

He served as Communications Director for Together Gibraltar and has previously worked with the Gibraltar Social Democrats and, in particular the current Leader of the Opposition, Hon Keith Azopardi KC MP, on several campaigns and initiatives.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo welcomed the appointment: "Anton is a gifted communications professional whose work for GBC has consistently shown depth, integrity, and a genuine respect for our institutions. I have no doubt that he will bring great value to this role and serve the people of Gibraltar with creativity, thoughtfulness and commitment. I look forward to seeing the impact of his work as we continue to change and strengthen the way Government engages with the public as communication has changed so radically in the past decade.”

In his new role, Mr Calderon will oversee the transformation of the Government Press Office into a modernised Communications Department.

This transition forms part of a new communications plan aimed at improving transparency, accessibility, and citizen engagement.

Mr Calderon thanked the Government and, sharing his vision for the role, said: “I am honoured to assume this role and grateful for the trust placed in me, stepping into it with full appreciation for the contributions and achievements of those who came before me. I believe, in the world in which we live, communication must be a two-way conversation that is not just about informing, but also about listening. I’m committed to bringing the voice of Government closer to the people, and just as importantly, to ensuring that the voices of our citizens are heard clearly and accurately.”

The new department will focus on strategic planning, digital engagement, and building public trust, ushering in a more modern, responsive, and inclusive approach to government communications in Gibraltar.

Further details of the new communications plan will be shared in the coming weeks.

The appointment of the Government's Media Director is a direct appointment by the Chief Minister.