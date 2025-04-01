St Paul’s Goes to the Wild West!

Following the success of last year’s ‘St Paul’s Goes Camping!’, on Friday 28th March St Paul’s School hosted their whole-school themed day event, ‘St Paul’s Goes to the Wild West’, for their children to enjoy.

With a view to promote outdoor learning, collaboration and social communication skills, this initiative focused on providing children with a wide range of wild west themed learning activities to participate in.

To help bring learning to life and support this theme, the children were invited to come to school wearing wild west themed clothes and were set a challenge to return a missing mascot to the school’s ‘Sheriff Andy’. The school gates were transformed into saloon-style entrances with plants generously provided by Eden Botanics. Upon arrival, each child had to pan for a gold coin before entering the ‘St Paul’s Creek’.

The children thoroughly enjoyed this event and participated in a number of active learning tasks to develop motor skills which included rodeo and sack races, apple bobbing and target shooting games. The children also sang country songs such as ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ around their base camp in the school’s Outdoor Forest Zone and were visited by ‘Chica the Pony’ who was kindly brought into the school by staff from St Theresa's Nursery and pre-school. The Year 2 children also took part in a Line Dancing session led by the New Line Dancers.

St Paul’s School would like to thank everyone who assisted in making this initiative such a successful one, especially the pupils’ loved ones for their continuous support in helping the school to make learning a fun and memorable experience for their children.