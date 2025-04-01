St. Anne’s Upper Primary School Year 6 takes on World Maths Day!

On the 26th March 2025, excitement built up at St. Anne’s Upper Primary School as Year 6 pupils geared up for an incredible global challenge—World Maths Day!

"I wanted the children to take part in World Maths Day to make maths fun, exciting and interactive. Competing with pupils worldwide boosts their confidence and shows them that maths is more than just numbers; it’s about problem-solving and real-world skills!" - Miss Garro.

Earlier that week, the children explored the significance of this international event, discovering how it unites pupils from across the globe in a celebration of numbers, problem-solving and mathematical thinking. Inspired by the scale of the competition, they eagerly honed their skills through a series of engaging activities, collaborative challenges and fast-paced mental maths games.

On the day, the anticipation reached its peak as they competed in real-time maths duels against children from around the world! The classroom buzzed with energy and excitement as pupils raced against the clock, tackled tricky problem-solving questions and put their mathematical fluency to the ultimate test. Cheers erupted as scores climbed, tense silences filled the room during nail-biting moments, and victorious celebrations followed hard-fought rounds.

"I enjoyed it very much and thought it was a nice break from doing written work; it got my competitive spirit up, and it was different to what we usually do!" said one year 6 pupil.

“When Miss Garro approached me with this idea, I was immediately on board. Anything that sparks the children’s interest in the subject, engages them, and adds a competitive edge is beneficial for fostering ongoing interest and curiosity in the fundamental life skill of Math,” said Mr Gonzalez, Head of Maths.

It was a thrilling and inspiring experience for all involved, and St Anne’s could not be prouder of their Year 6 pupils for their enthusiasm, perseverance, and teamwork. A huge well done to every participant; what an amazing way to celebrate the power of maths!