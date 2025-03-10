MindTalks - Why They Can't Put it Down

The Mindspace Project, a dedicated Gibraltar-based charity, continues to strengthen community bonds through its unwavering commitment to mental health and well-being.

Established with the mission to empower youth and promote community well-being, the organization has consistently introduced initiatives that resonate with the needs of the local population.

In the past, The Mindspace Project has successfully organized events such as the two-week Summer Camp program, which marked a significant milestone in its mission to empower the youth of Gibraltar. Additionally, the charity has introduced free youth counselling services for secondary school students aged 11 to 18, further demonstrating its commitment to the community’s mental health.

Continuing its tradition of impactful community engagement, The Mindspace Project is hosting an upcoming event titled ‘MindTalks – Why They Can’t Put It Down’ on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 6:00 PM. The event will be held at the King’s Bastion Leisure Centre in Gibraltar.

This insightful session will be led by Maxine from Priya’s Alchemy Transformational Therapy, a therapist holding a BSc Hons in Addiction Psychology. The talk aims to address the growing concern of excessive use of mobile phones, gaming, and social media. Attendees will explore how constant screen time impacts mental health, emotions, and relationships, and understand the challenges associated with disconnecting. The session will also include reflective exercises and practical tips to help participants develop a healthier relationship with technology.

The event is designed to be inclusive, welcoming both teenagers and adults. Tickets are priced at £5. To register, interested individuals can scan the QR code on the event poster or click the following payment link: https://pay.sumup.com/b2c/Q1EXRURO

Through events like ‘MindTalks,’ The Mindspace Project continues to foster a supportive community environment, encouraging open discussions and providing valuable resources on mental health topics. Their dedication to bringing the community together and addressing pertinent issues highlights their pivotal role in promoting well-being across Gibraltar.