Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 get off to a spectacular start

The 2025 Special World Winter Games in Turin were officially opened following a spectacular Open Ceremony on Saturday evening with the powerful message that “The future is here.”

Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, and the team arrived in Turin late on Friday evening. On Saturday morning he met up with members of Team Gibraltar whilst at the Healthy Athletes program.

At the Opening Ceremony Minister Bruzon marched out with Team Gibraltar at the Inalpi Arena. Team Gibraltar is part of 1500 athletes from 100 delegations that will be participating in the Games. Included in the ceremony was the arrival of the Flame of Hope, escorted by members of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) which included GFRS Leading Firefighter (LFF) Matt Coulthard. On Sunday morning Minister Bruzon met with LFF Coulthard just before he was to take part in the International Polar Plunge with members of the LETR from all four corners of the globe.

Sunday morning also saw Minister Bruzon, Annie Risso (National Director Special Olympics Gibraltar) and GSLA CEO Reagan Lima attend the Global Coalition for Inclusion. Gibraltar is one of the original signatories to the coalition with Minister Bruzon confirming His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar’s commitment to Dr Tim Shriver, Chairman of the Special Olympics International, and Mary Davis, CEO Special Olympics International.

Team Gibraltar is now in Sestriere where the 5 athletes will take part in Slalom Skiing and Snow Shoeing.

Minister Bruzon said; “It has been a roller coaster couple of days but the Games and everything that they encompass is exceeding my expectations so far. The Healthy Athletes Program was an eye- opening experience, and I was glad to see our athletes availing themselves of the services on offer. The Opening ceremony was spectacular and marching out with Team Gibraltar is a proud moment that I will never forget. I am truly grateful for the opportunity. It was also fantastic to see FF Coulthard as a member of the LETR Final Leg. The camaraderie in the group was palpable. Finally, the Global coalition gave me a chance to reiterate the Government’s ongoing commitment to the coalition. It is great to see that whilst there is still a lot of work to do, Gibraltar ranks highly in fulfilling our obligations as a signatory. I am now looking forward to watching our athletes in action in Sestriere over the next couple of days.”