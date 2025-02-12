antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Gibraltar Government Lottery Photographic Competition

Details
Category: Local

The Government has announced the adjudication of the Gibraltar Government Lottery Photographic Competition. The winners were selected on Thursday 6th February 2025 at the Ministry of Justice, Trade and Industry.

The adjudication was hosted by Minister Feetham who, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Government Lottery committee members, selected the images that will feature on the Gibraltar Government Lottery tickets as from May 2025 onwards.

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, the Hon Nigel Feetham, said: “I would like to thank all the applicants for their participation and support of this competition. I am very impressed by the quality of the images. I would like to extend my gratitude to the representatives of the Gibraltar Government Lottery Committee for giving up their free time in service to the public.”


