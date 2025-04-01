68th Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2025

The 68th Gibraltar International Drama Festival, held at the Ince’s Hall Theatre, reached its conclusion at the Gala Night on Saturday 29th March 2025. The Adjudicator, Mr Tristan Marshall, announced the following Awards:

ADJUDICATOR’S AWARD was awarded to GAMPA for their ensemble work throughout the Festival.

BEST SET PRESENTATION was awarded to Theatre Makers for ‘Hello World’.

BEST TECHNICAL PRESENTATION was awarded to Theatre Makers for ‘When This is Over’.

BEST SUPPORTING YOUTH ACTOR was awarded to Leon Galia for his role in ‘The IT’ a play presented by GAMPA Seniors.

BEST SUPPORTING YOUTH ACTRESS was awarded to Luna Lee for her role as Imogen in ‘Chaos’ a play presented by Prior Park School Gibraltar.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR was awarded to Julian Felice for his role as Matt in ‘In Jesus’ Name’ a play presented by Dramatis Personae.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS was awarded to Nyree Turnock Robinson for her role as Mum in ‘In Jesus’ Name’ a play presented by Dramatis Personae.

BEST YOUTH ACTRESS was awarded to Adele Caetano for her role as Grace Freemantle in ‘The IT’ a play presented by GAMPA Seniors

BEST YOUTH ACTOR was awarded to William Felice for his role as Sean in ‘And Scene!’ a play presented by BestSide Drama Group.

BEST ACTRESS was awarded to Tanya Santini for her role as Bethany in ‘Carol’ a play presented by The Magazine Studio Theatre.

BEST ACTOR was awarded to Sam Bush for his role as Tony Oliver in ‘In Jesus’ Name’ a play presented by Dramatis Personae.

BEST DIRECTOR was awarded to Sarah Alborn for her play ‘Chaos’ by Prior Park School Gibraltar.

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT was awarded to Hannah Mifsud for the play ‘Carol’ presented by The Magazine Studio Theatre.

FESTIVAL WINNER for the BEST PLAY was awarded to Theatre Makers for their play ‘When This is Over’.

The presentation of awards was carried out by the Minister for Culture, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP.