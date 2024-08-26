Two authors add to Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival line-up

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has announced two further additions to the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival’s acclaimed line-up.

Manni Coe

Manni Coe is the second of four brothers. He grew up in Yorkshire and Berkshire, and studied Latin American History & Culture at Edinburgh University which took him on adventures to South America before he finally settled in Spain. He now lives between Dorset and a tiny village in Andalusia called Archidona, and works as a private guide in Spain and around the world.

Reuben Coe, who created all the illustrations in Manni’s first book brother.do.you.love.me, has been interested in art since he was a baby. He has always drawn but during lockdown, when his regular communication with the outside world was cut off, Reuben became an artist. Today he uses his illustrations to connect with people, creating art as part of his daily routine. Reuben loves experimenting with different media – ceramics, collage, watercolours, textiles – but his favourite medium will always be his treasured felt tip pens.

The story of brother.do.you.love.me is the compelling account of Reuben’s recovery and the extraordinary journey of repair which he undertook with his brother Manni, rediscovering the depths of their brotherhood, one gradual step at a time. The structure is a simple to and fro between present and past, zigzagging between weeks of shielded isolation and chapters from Reuben’s early years through to adulthood. It charters the brothers’ personal plight of perseverance in the bleak winter of lockdown. Their book shines with hope as well as being informative about the condition of Down’s Syndrome.

This event will be an "in conversation with" style presentation that will include music and a slide presentation of Reuben's art.

Richard Garcia

No stranger to the Festival, Richard Garcia, a retired Chief Secretary of the Government of Gibraltar, is better known today as an author and as a presenter and writer of popular television documentaries on Gibraltar’s social history.

His books on the postal history and philately of Gibraltar and the period when the British postal service in Morocco was run by Gibraltar have won international awards and are generally considered the standard works in the field.

Richard has published over 20 books including:

• a trilogy on the social history of Gibraltar in the 18th century, something hitherto never attempted;

• the history of some leading families in Gibraltar and their businesses, including the international firms Gibunco and Saccone and Speed; the Alwani family and the development of the Gibraltarian community of Indian ancestry; the philanthropist and entrepreneur John Mackintosh; and the first Gibraltarian titular Bishop of Gibraltar, Mgr Edward Rapallo;

• illustrated books on Victorian and Edwardian Gibraltar, the changing face of Gibraltar in the 20th century, and picture postcards of Gibraltar;

• an account of the Fire and Rescue Service, from its inception in 1865; of the Gibraltar Savings Bank, from its foundation in 1882; and of Gibraltar’s currency, coinage and banknotes, from 1704;

• a monograph on George Borrow in Gibraltar in 1830.

The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival will take place from 11th-17th November 2024.

The Minister for Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos, said: ‘Part of the Festival’s unique appeal is its’ celebration of diverse and individual stories. The life experiences that Manni and Richard each bring will undoubtedly add to the already impressive and varied line-up of what promises to be an exciting and thought-provoking week.’