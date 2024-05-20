Guy Valarino & The Gentlemen to support Melon Diesel

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced that Guy Valarino together with his live band will be supporting Melon Diesel Concert on Friday 21st June 2024 at the Europa Sports Arena.

Accompanying Guy are musicians Nich Richardson on lead guitar, Tristan Tonna on drums and Daniel Ghio on bass. This spectacular event will also feature Cedar and DJ Wayne as supporting acts and the return of Melon Diesel as top of the bill.

The Melon Diesel Concert on the 21st June celebrates the 25th anniversary of the album ‘La Cuesta Mister Bond’. The last remaining 100 tickets are available from Buytickets.gi. The event is at no cost to the Government.