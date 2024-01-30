antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

60th Anniversary John Mackintosh Hall Art Competition

Details
Category: Local

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) has announced an art competition to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the John Mackintosh Hall.

Entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from 16th to 26th April 2024.

The competition which includes painting and photography categories, is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar aged 16 and over (as of 15th April 2024). Artists may submit a maximum of four entries but no more than two per category. Works must be original and MUST depict the John Mackintosh Hall in any way or form, and may include the building, a past event or an area within the estate, amongst others.

The prizes are as follows:

• The Ministry of Culture Award for the Overall Winner - £2,000

• Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting Award

1st Prize – £750

2nd Prize – £250

• Photography Award

1st Prize – £750

2nd Prize – £250

The overall winner will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

The Minister for Culture, the Hon Christan Santos GMD MP said:

The John Mackintosh Hall complex has been a cultural hub for 60 years, and with the proposed changes and development, will be around for many more to come. I envisage the entries in this competition will be varied, to include not only the physical areas of the estate but also to reflect past events and in many cases past experiences. People know the JMH for its many uses: the Library, the Theatre, meeting rooms and cafeteria. Memories and perceptions will be captured on canvas and photograph for future generations. This competition will produce artworks which I am sure will become part of our social commentary in years to come and I look forward to seeing how our community will interpret and commemorate this iconic building.’

Entry forms and rules are available from:

www.culture.gi/forms

• The John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

• The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates Square

• GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road

Entries to be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall from Wednesday 3rd April to Friday 5th April 2024 between 4pm and 7pm.


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes