60th Anniversary John Mackintosh Hall Art Competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) has announced an art competition to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the John Mackintosh Hall.

Entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from 16th to 26th April 2024.

The competition which includes painting and photography categories, is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar aged 16 and over (as of 15th April 2024). Artists may submit a maximum of four entries but no more than two per category. Works must be original and MUST depict the John Mackintosh Hall in any way or form, and may include the building, a past event or an area within the estate, amongst others.

The prizes are as follows:

• The Ministry of Culture Award for the Overall Winner - £2,000

• Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting Award

1st Prize – £750

2nd Prize – £250

• Photography Award

1st Prize – £750

2nd Prize – £250

The overall winner will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

The Minister for Culture, the Hon Christan Santos GMD MP said:

‘The John Mackintosh Hall complex has been a cultural hub for 60 years, and with the proposed changes and development, will be around for many more to come. I envisage the entries in this competition will be varied, to include not only the physical areas of the estate but also to reflect past events and in many cases past experiences. People know the JMH for its many uses: the Library, the Theatre, meeting rooms and cafeteria. Memories and perceptions will be captured on canvas and photograph for future generations. This competition will produce artworks which I am sure will become part of our social commentary in years to come and I look forward to seeing how our community will interpret and commemorate this iconic building.’

Entry forms and rules are available from:

• www.culture.gi/forms

• The John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

• The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates Square

• GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road

Entries to be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall from Wednesday 3rd April to Friday 5th April 2024 between 4pm and 7pm.