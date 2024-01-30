Youth Arts Jamboree 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced the programme for the 2024 Youth Arts Jamboree, which will take place over February and March.

As in previous years the aim of the Jamboree is to offer new insights and opportunities and inspire young people to get involved in the arts.

The 2024 programme will include the following:

Writing Initiative for Young Authors

This project and mentorship programme will be open to people aged 16 to 25 years. The successful applicant/s will be given the opportunity to work alongside some of Gibraltar’s established authors and others experienced in the field of literature who will be able to share their experiences, expertise, and knowledge. The aspiring young writer/s will be mentored to write an original story/composition which then will be published. They will be supported throughout the process through the writing, editing, printing, and publishing stages of their work.

Video Project – Engaging through the Arts

Using videography in an artistic way, young people will be encouraged to create a reel (a short video) to express what culture means to them, or how they view culture and the arts. The Gibraltar Youth Service will collaborate in the project. The minute long videos can include speech, performance, slides etc. and will be uploaded on GCS’ socials using the hashtags #youthartsjamaboree #gibculturechallenge. The video with the most social media engagement will win a special prize. The top prize being £200 and the opportunity to work with GCS producing a video related to one of their community events. The closing date for entries will be Friday 29th March 2024.

Poetry and Short Story Recitals

Two events will be held at Gibraltar’s Bookshop ‘BOOKgem’ in February 2024. The winners and runners-up of the 2023 Autumn Poetry and Spring Short Story Competitions will be reciting their entries to an audience. The readers will be representing all the categories in the competition, from the overall winner, the adult entrants and school entrants from years 4 to 13.

World Book Day 2024

The John Mackintosh Hall will once again host the World Book Day celebrations on Thursday 7th March. The theme will be based on the popular books by author David Walliams, such as ‘Gangsta Granny’, ‘Ratburger’, ‘Mr Stink’, ‘Awful Auntie’, ‘Billionaire Boy’ and more. School children will be invited to visit and take part in fun movement and expression workshops, art themed workshops and our interactive story telling sessions led by the John Mackintosh Hall Library volunteers. There will also be an interactive public storytelling session delivered by GAMPA.

Other initiatives to promote books, writing and literature will be part of the week’s offering.

Gibraltar International Dance Festival

The annual competition will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre from the 7th to the 9th March. The event has attracted participation from over 100 dancers from Gibraltar, England and Spain.

Young Artist Exhibition

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar attending school in years 9 to 13 (or College equivalent), as well as young Gibraltarian artists aged 18 to 24. The opening will take place on 26th February 2024 at the John Mackintosh Hall with the exhibition running to the 8th of March.