Minister Bruzon donates shooting equipment to the Gibraltar Target Shooting Association

Following his visit to the Gibraltar Target Shooting Association’s premises, the Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon has kindly donated two of his own Anschutz rifles to the association.

The Minister said: “Having previously been a part of the "Rock Rifle and Pistol Club", I believed that keeping these rifles in storage, unused, was entirely purposeless. I am confident that the association will now make meaningful use of them, contributing significantly to the development of the sport and offering valuable assistance to both the association and any newcomers involved”.