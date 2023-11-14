antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Memorandum of Understanding between Gibraltar and Tangier

Details
Category: Local

A historic occasion took place in the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall on Friday 10th November 2023 with the Signing Ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between Gibraltar and Tangier.

The Mayors of both cities, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD and Mr Mounir Lymouri, signed the official scroll in the presence of the Minister with responsibility for Morocco the Hon Prof John Cortes MBE JP MP, the Minister for Culture the Hon C Santos GMD and a large group of distinguished guests drawn from both communities.

The Memorandum serves to highlight the historical and ongoing links between both cities and manifests the friendly relations enjoyed by their inhabitants, as well as aspiring to foster and develop mutual understanding and the furtherance of links in fields such as culture, sport, and economic development.

It also refers to the Moroccan workers who provided an essential labour service to Gibraltar during the closed border period and the legacy handed down to succeeding generations in both communities to this day.

A reception followed the signing ceremony and a reciprocal visit to Morocco is planned in the near future.


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes