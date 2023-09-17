Notice to Bus Route Service Users

The Ministry of Transport wishes to advise members of the general public and Bus service users, that Bus Routes operated by the Gibraltar Bus Company Ltd will recommence on Monday.

All Bus Service Routes will be operational on Monday morning as per normal Route timings.

For Route timing information please visit: http://www.gibraltarbuscompany.gi/routes-and-timetables/route-1/

The Ministry of Transport has said it apologises for the inconvenience caused throughout the past few weeks and will continue to keep service users updated via their dedicated social media pages.