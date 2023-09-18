Miss Gibraltar receives an environmental award

Caretaker Minister for the Environment, Prof John Cortes met with Miss Gibraltar Faith Torres to present her with an award for her work during the recent oil spill clean up.

Minister Cortes said “I am delighted to present this award to Faith. Her love of nature and the environment is evident and I fully support her Beauty with a Purpose Campaign. I am overjoyed and proud that her campaign is centred around marine conservation. I have no doubt she will use the Miss World platform to promote environmental awareness and wish her the very best on her journey”.