The Caretaker Minister for Sports officially opens the ECSTFA Subbuteo European Championships 2023

The Caretaker Minister of Sports, the Hon Steven Linares officially opened the European Championships 2023 of Table Soccer commonly known as Subbuteo this morning.

The two day event is being held at the Tercentenary Hall over the weekend and has attracted twelve participating countries, including Gibraltar, with approximately 215 players and over 150 officials, family and friends.

Minister Linares said: “It is really gratifying to see so many participants and visitors coming to Gibraltar to play this tournament. It is great to see how tournaments like these can, not only attract so many people to our shores but also put Gibraltar on the international map. I would like to publicly thank the Gibraltar Table Soccer Association and the GSLA Staff for having produced such a wonderful set up which many who are participating are enjoying. I take the opportunity in wishing all the participants the best of luck in the tournament”.