Notice to Bus Route Service Users

The Ministry of Transport wishes to advise members of the general public and Bus service users that we are presently encountering disruptions to the Bus Routes operated by the Gibraltar Bus Company Ltd following the commencement of Industrial Action as from today 6th September at 12:30 hours.

This notice follows on from the previous press releases communicating that an unexpected general walkout by the Gibraltar Bus Company Ltd has today commenced, thus causing stoppage to all Bus Routes and considerable interruption to regular users.

'In order to remediate some of the unexpected disruptions, the HMGoG have engaged the services of local bus operators, to continue providing the School Bus Service Routes. Users of the School Bus Routes, particularly school children are kindly advised that they are to expect Toyota Coasters with different livery throughout this temporary arrangement and not the red Gibraltar Bus Company fleet buses.'

The Ministry of Transport has said it apologises for the inconvenience caused and will keep service users updated via their dedicated social media pages.