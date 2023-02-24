Care Agency raises over £5,000 for the Red Cross Turkey-Syria Appeal

Since the 8th February 2023, the Care Agency’s Events Committee, with the support from all its diverse departments, individual staff, and members of the public have purposefully undertaken the objective of raising funds for the Gibraltar Red Cross Turkey - Syria Appeal.

The British Red Cross launched an urgent appeal for funds, and the Gibraltar Red Cross is supporting that appeal.

Several fund-raising events have been held by different teams within the Care Agency, this included different Yoga sessions delivered by Jasmine Viagas, from Jagrathi Yoga. The Care Agency’s CEO, Carlos Banderas announced that a total of £5,354 has been raised.

The Gibraltar Red Cross continues to receive donations, please see details below should you wish to donate:

The Gibraltar Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund Gibraltar International Bank,

Account Number: 01569002

Sort Code: 60 83 14

The Minister for Health and Care, The Hon Albert Isola, said: “I am in admiration towards the genuine vocational care values the professionals at The Care Agency demonstrate who have gone beyond their work to support this appeal.”