HMGoG Expresses Deepest Condolences on the Passing of Dr Chami

HMGoG has confirmed the passing of GHA surgeon, Dr George Chami, in Turkey following last week’s earthquake.

Tomorrow all flags will fly at half mast from 8am until after a minutes silence which will be marked at midday to remember all those who have died in this tragedy.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “It is with great sadness that we have been notified of the passing of Dr George Chami today. He was an extremely respected surgeon in our community, and his passing will be felt not just by all those who knew him, but every person in this close knit community. Dr Chami chose to make Gibraltar his home, and with that improve the lives of many Gibraltarians with his talent. All our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this devastating time.

“Last week I wrote to the UK ambassadors for Turkey and Syria expressing our condolences and solidarity on behalf of the people of Gibraltar. We continue to remember all those who have been affected and tomorrow we will hold a minute of silence for all those who have died, especially Dr Chami, whose loss will be very deeply felt in Gibraltar by all who knew him and were his grateful patients and colleagues at the GHA”.