St Bernard’s School Visits the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery

Year 6 Students from St Bernard’s Upper Primary School visited Gibraltar’s Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery last week as part of their studies focusing on the works of Mario Finlayson himself.

Close to 90 pupils were given a tour of the Gallery, including the recently renovated rooms which feature newly acquired works by the artist. The sessions were led by members of Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, and explored the different art styles and artists exhibited at the historical venue.

The interactive sessions also saw the children trying their hand at answering questions about Mario and his works, using interactive worksheets provided by the Gallery. This proved to be fun and challenging at times with the pupils enjoying the exercise.

The feedback from the visits has been extremely positive with the school groups and GCS staff really pleased with the experience, which has seen the pupils explore the artworks and learn more about the artists and Gibraltar in general.

This week the Gallery will host a visit by Year 9 Prior Park Art students who are also studying the work of artist Mario Finlayson and will be sketching works inspired by him.