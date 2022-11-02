Minister Cortes signs MoU with Earth 300

The Hon Prof John Cortes MBE, Minister for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change & Heritage, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the CEO of Earth 300, Gibraltarian Aaron Olivera.

This was to recognise the benefits derived from dedicated collaboration, cooperation and interaction for the creation, advancement and operation of an Earth 300 presence in Gibraltar pursuant to its ongoing vision to inspire marine ecological awareness on a global scale as well promoting Gibraltar on an environmental footing.

The Earth 300 scope covers the possibility of homeporting its vessels, state of the art science at sea powered by green energy; to develop a next generation scientific innovation centre that revolutionises ocean science with technology; and to join the Blue Economy as a global force for smart interdisciplinary marine science, sustainability and education.

The MOU is for one year and incurs no costs from HM Government of Gibraltar. It is an agreement to have Gibraltar’s Department of the Environment supporting the environmental project that is Earth 300, drawing on their expertise and passion for the fusion of environmental science and marine technology in order to save our planet from the scourge of climate change.