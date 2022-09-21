Chief Minister’s Message on World Alzheimer’s Day

To mark World Alzheimer’s Day, the Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “Today on World Alzheimer's Day, I will be joining the Gibraltar Alzheimer's and Dementia Society on a walk to remember all those suffering from Alzheimer's and those who have suffered from Alzheimer's."

"I've suffered this in my own family. It's something I know has deeply affected many families in Gibraltar and around the world. I recommit my Government to doing everything possible to make Gibraltar as Alzheimer's and Dementia friendly as possible and I'm delighted to see the work that we have already done to provide facilities for those unfortunately suffering from these cruel diseases.”