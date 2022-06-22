Gibraltar National Theatre Foundation Thanks Parasol Foundation

The Gibraltar National Theatre Foundation has said it is delighted to accept the donation of £1.5 million from the Parasol Foundation towards the National Theatre and Cultural Hub, specifically the new exhibition gallery that will form a key part of the project.

'This is a tremendous contribution that kick-starts the funding process in earnest and will be put to good use in making Gibraltar’s new, and much needed Cultural Hub a reality.'

Commenting on the donation, the Foundation’s Patron, HE the Governor Sir David Steel, said: “I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the Parasol Foundation. Such fabulous financial support, at the very start of our fundraising campaign for the creation of a new National Theatre, suggests that the Foundation’s ambitions for a new cultural hub can become reality very quickly. The Parasol Foundation’s generosity indicates forcefully confidence in Gibraltar’s exciting future.”

Minister for Culture, Prof John Cortes, commented: “The Parasol Foundation’s generous contribution to the National Theatre Foundation fund is hugely significant in many ways. It once again shows Ruth’s incredible commitment to Gibraltar and its Culture. And it also gets the National Theatre and Cultural Hub well on the way to becoming a reality. The Parasol Gallery of Art within the Hub will be central to this. I am so grateful - Gibraltar is so grateful to Ruth Parasol.”

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC, said: ‘On behalf of the Government of Gibraltar and the whole community, I would like to sincerely thank Ms Parasol for her generosity and for her commitment to Gibraltarian culture and arts. This incredible donation represents 10% of the total estimated cost of the Theatre and is a rocket boost to the campaign.’

The donation of £1.5m for the project was announced by Ruth Parasol at an anniversary dinner on Tuesday evening.

The new Exhibition Gallery, which will carry the Parasol name, is one of three key elements of the project, the others being a new Lending Library, a 250 seat studio theatre, and of course the 1000 seat National Theatre.

Further fundraising will continue in coming weeks and months towards the project that already has Outline Planning Permission. The Theatre is now in the detailed design stage, with UK theatre specialists Charcoal Blue working closely with local architects GCA Architects, funded by another generous donation by the Kishin Alwani foundation.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) on behalf of the Gibraltar National Theatre Foundation (GNTF) can confirm that so far the project has raised £1,802,000, which includes a donation from the Musicians’ Association of Gibraltar (MAG), which is actively supporting the project.

Further fundraising initiatives will be announced shortly.

A bank account for the Foundation is now open and anyone wishing to donate to the GNTF can do so by contacting GCS Accounts Department on telephone 20075669 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.