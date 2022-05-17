Promotions at Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service

Following from recent promotional boards held at HMGOG Human Resources Department the following Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service (GFRS) personnel have been promoted within the Operations Department.

Sub Officer Kevagn Estella has been promoted to Station Officer. He joined the Organisation in August 2000 and has since acquired a variety of skills and attended numerous courses in incident command. Mr Estella, amongst many other responsibilities is a Road Traffic Collision (RTC) Instructor. He has played a prominent role in the development of the service’s operational policies and procedures. Station Officer Estella will now take Command of Red Watch.

Leading Firefighter Frank Baglietto has been posted to blue watch after being successfully promoted to the rank of Sub Officer. Since he joined the service in September 2005, Mr Baglietto has acquired numerous responsibilities that include Rope Rescue Supervisor, Emergency Response Driving and Sub Aqua Diving Instructor. Diver rescues and the Organisation’s response to these come under his responsibility, as head of this section he has played a pivotal role developing operational crews in this line of work.

Firefighter Matthew Coulthard has been promoted to leading firefighter. He joined the service in January 2014. Mr Coulthard will now take over the challenging role of developing the organisation’s Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) capabilities. Mr Coulthard will also form part of the GFRS’s Media Liaison team. He will be taking up duties within White Watch and like all the other recently promoted colleagues, will be attending the Incident Command Level 1 course at the Fire Service College.