New Online Booking System for Cultural Facilities

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the launch of its new online booking system for all its cultural facilities.

The online service will allow users to request and pay for bookings at cultural venues directly from the GCS website at www.culture.gi

Venues include theatres, meeting rooms, exhibition galleries, as well as the Central Hall and public squares.

Users will be required to create an account with GCS, which they can then log into to request the selected venue. Here users will need to include any other requirements in connection with the specific venue. The move to an online service aims to make the booking process easier, accessible and more efficient for users and organisations.

The online service is now live.

For further information please contact GCS Facilities Department on email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or telephone 20075669.