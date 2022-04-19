Kevin Bossino Appointed CEO of Gibraltar Tourist Board

HM Government of Gibraltar has announced that Mr Kevin Bossino will be the new CEO of the Tourist Board. He will take up his post on 1st September 2022.

Mr Bossino has worked in the tourism industry internationally having worked in nine different countries in Europe and Asia and being involved with various others in the Asia Pacific region.

He is currently Vice President Operations for global hotel chain Accor overseeing the Singapore and South Malaysia regions comprising of 27 hotels (over 5000 rooms). He commenced his career in Gibraltar at our very own Rock Hotel and subsequently moved overseas kick-starting his international career in Europe moving to Venice, London, Spain, before setting his sites on Asia where he spent most of his time in Hong Kong and Singapore whilst experiencing the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Mr Bossino said, “I am absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity to become the CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board. I have always maintained my links to Gibraltar and I look forward to working with the Government and with Minister Daryanani in particular and building on his vision and ambitions for Gibraltar tourism.”

Minister for Business and Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said “I am extremely excited about Kevin’s appointment. I went into this recruitment process with an open mind but I was looking for someone with international experience. The last thing I expected was that a Gibraltarian would turn up with all the right credentials and over thirty years of working abroad in this field. Kevin has worked for some of the top hotel chains internationally. He has huge experience in the tourism sector. This is something that will be extremely beneficial to everyone as we strive to up our standards in providing high levels of customer service to our visitors. In our meetings with Kevin I realised that, although he had been out of Gibraltar for many years, he had kept in touch with what was going on. He was also clearly passionate about my vision of promoting Gibraltar as a premier tourism destination for overnight and cruise tourism. I look forward to working with him to make sure that we push Gibraltar energetically in the right direction in this very competitive market.”