Environmental Agency - Food Safety Alert – Product Recall

The public is advised of the ongoing recall of the following products:

Brand: Ferrero

Products:

• (Ferrero, UK) Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Egg Hunt Kit, Kinder Schokobons

• (Ferrero Iberica, ES) Kinder Sopresa Huevera Navidad edicion with 6 eggs, Kinder Sopresa Maxi, Kinder Happy Moments

Best Before End Dates:

(Ferrero, UK)

• Kinder Surprise 20g and 20g x 3 - All dates up to and including 07/10/2022

• Kinder Surprise 100g All dates from - 20/04/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022

• Kinder Mini Eggs 75g All dates from - 20/04/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022

• Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 150g All dates from - 20/04/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022

• Kinder Schokobons 200g All dates from - 20/04/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022

(Ferrero Iberica, ES)

• Kinder Sopresa Huevera Navidad edicion with 6 eggs - 20/04/2022

• Kinder Schokobons - all dates

• Kinder Sopresa Maxi – all dates from – 26/05/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022

• Kinder Happy Moments – all dates from – 26/05/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022

Ferrero have decided to withdraw and recall this product due to the possible link to reported cases of Salmonella in the United Kingdom. Salmonella symptoms usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. It is important to note that no outbreak of Salmonella has been identified in Gibraltar and the action taken is precautionary.

The recall does not affect any other products from their brand. Importers have been notified and sellers contacted who should have already removed the affected product from sale.

Point-of-sale notices will be placed in all retail stores that are selling these products in Gibraltar.

Ferrero Iberica, on a voluntary basis and as a precautionary measure has ordered the withdrawal from the Spanish market some batches of their Kinder products which may have been manufactured in Belgium where the affected UK products originated. As some Gibraltar businesses import products from Ferrero Iberica, they have been asked to remove these products from sale following the recall from Ferrero Iberica.

Consumer advice:

Do not eat this product. Instead:

• Check if you have bought the affected product with the identified best before date(s) of the affected Ferrero products.

• Return the product(s) to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Further information can be obtained by contacting the Environmental Agency on Tel 20070620 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.