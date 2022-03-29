GBC Sports Awards 2021

GBC has announced the winners of the GBC Sports Awards, celebrating sporting achievement in 2021.

The results in each category are as follows:

GBC SENIOR SPORTS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Winner: Shania Robba

Shania wrote her name in the history books with Gibraltar women’s first UEFA goal as well as playing in the team’s first UEFA win, while still finding time to beat thousands of applicants to feature on BT’s Ultimate Goal.

GBC JUNIOR SPORTS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Winner: Sebastian Desoisa:

Sebastian’s Meteoric rise continued in 2021, his hard work and dedication saw success on the Andalusian, Spanish and European circuits once again, he gained a World Ranking but perhaps his biggest achievement came when he represented England.

GBC SENIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR

Winner: Lincoln:

Lincoln was again the team to beat, claiming a domestic League and Cup double.

They also made waves on the European scene becoming Gibraltar’s first ever participants in UEFA group stages when they reached the UEFA Conference.

GBC JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR

Winner: Rhythmic Gymnastics

After months away from competition the girls roared back on to the scene, winning Gold and Silver at the British Championships. The Espoir group also competed in online competition in early July with measured success.

UNSUNG HERO

Awarded to George Davidson

George has been on and around the local rowing scene for nigh on forty years.

With no affiliation to either club he has been ever-present on race day, helping with marshalling and carrying the officials and judges for regattas.

Lifetime Achievement

Awarded to John Goncalves.

John has been ‘Mister Basketball’ in Gibraltar for over fifty years. He began his playing career in 1964 when he represented for the Grammar School.

He became involved in the GABBA committee from a young age becoming President in 1984, a position he still holds today. He has also played and coached in local sides from a young age.

John took Gibraltar into FIBA (Basketball’s governing body) in 1986, and Gibraltar has never looked back. John’s CV within European and World Basketball is certainly impressive as he continues to dedicate his life to the sport that he loves.

GBC gives thanks to Gibtelecom for donating all proceeds from the telephone voting to the GBC Open Day Charitable Trust. A total of 1236 votes were registered, amounting to a donation of £618.

The GBC Sports Team said,

"The GBC Sports team congratulates all of this year’s nominees, and particularly the award winners on making 2021 such a memorable year for local sport. We would also like to thank the general public for voting in such vast numbers and Gibtelecom for their extremely generous donation to the GBC Open Day.

“Sports is an important aspect of life on the Rock and is woven into its fabric. The awards are GBC’s chance to celebrate the achievements of Gibraltar’s Teams, Sports Men and Women, recognising all the hard work and dedication."