Major Exhibition in London - Gibraltar Our Sacred Earth, Our Sense of Place

A major exhibition is being organised in London by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, showcasing the work of nine Gibraltarian artists.

The exhibition titled ‘Gibraltar Our Sacred Earth, Our Sense of Place’ is being curated and managed by artist Philippa Beale. The event will open at Bermondsey Project Space on Tuesday 6th September and will run for three weeks.

The show aims to embody the artists’ relationship with their home, with each interpreting the title in different ways. This multidimensional construct allows for varied creative expression which will be further demonstrated by the broad selection of artists exhibiting. The show will feature established and young artists with paintings, sculpture and video installation all on offer.

'We are also delighted to have art critic, artist and broadcaster Matthew Collings visiting the artists in Gibraltar later in their year to write the forward to the catalogue. Other events to promote Gibraltarian Art and Culture in London are being planned.'

Minister for Culture John Cortes commented, “We all know that Gibraltarian Art is rich and diverse, and in many ways defines us as a people. It is important to project this as widely as possible, and where better to start than in the Cultural Capital that is London. This is a really exciting development.”