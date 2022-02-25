Register of Property Occupation is Commenced

HM Government of Gibraltar has announced the launch of the Register of Property Occupation on Thursday 24th February 2022 by the commencement of the Register of Property Occupation Act 2021.

The register has been developed with Land Property Services and is fully integrated into the Gov.gi eServices portal. Government says it will provide them with an accurate and live record of people who reside in Gibraltar and be used to verify an individual's address across all Government departments.

'The Register will enhance Government’s ability to ensure that only entitled persons have access to benefits and services available to residents of Gibraltar, as well as to facilitate the delivery of eServices and avoid the need for multiple duplication across Government in requiring citizens to satisfy different Departments and Agencies of their residential address.'

With effect from the 24th February 2022, residents will have a legal requirement to register and detail the names of all persons who are residing in their property whether owned by them, rented or licensed by them. They will require to complete this registration within 3 months from the commencement.

Assistance will also be provided at the Gov.gi Customer Service Hub at 323 Main Street for those members of the public that will need help registering themselves and their families.

The Register will be introduced in two phases in the following manner;

1. As from Thursday 24th February 2022, a person in occupation of private residential property in Gibraltar will have to register themselves and all other occupants living in that property within a period of three months.

2. As from Thursday 3rd March 2022, a person in occupation of public residential property (eg Government Rented accommodation) will have to register themselves and all other occupants living in that property within a period of 3 months.

Applicants seeking to register should access their Gov.gi account and select “Register your property occupation” from the list of eServices. There will be no fee for registration at this time.

The Minister for Digital, Financial Services and Public Utilities, the Hon. Albert J. Isola said: “With the commencement of the Register of Property Occupation Act 2021, the Government achieves a significant step in the delivery of joined-up and connected public services to enhance efficiency and value for the taxpayer and prevent abuse."