Borders and Coastguard Agency Recruits

The Borders and Coastguard Agency (BCA) has announced the successful completion of the Agency’s training programme by 6 new Recruits.

The training period, imparted by the BCA’s Training Department, consisted of a month long programme, which was designed to prepare the recruits for life as a Borders and Coastguard Officer.

Upon the completion of their training programme, Mr Aaron Chipol, the Borders and Coastguard Agency’s CEO, shared his contentment at the new recruit’s enthusiasm to learn all aspects of aviation security and immigration. “Our recent training programme for the new additions demonstrated a high calibre of personnel which will now be added to our current complement of BCOs. I congratulate each and every one of these Officers and welcome them into the Borders and Coastguard Agency.”