Minister Daryanani Announces Record Number of Non–Scheduled Services

Gibraltar International Airport has seen continued growth in the area of Non-Scheduled Services over the past four years.

Non-Scheduled Services comprise the full spectrum of aircraft movements that do not form part of the regular scheduled services occupied by airlines and are as varied as light General Aviation aircraft, Business and Corporate Charters and medium to large Private Aircraft operated by their owners.

2019 saw 401 aircraft operate into Gibraltar Airport, a 5.2% increase over 2018 where 381 operated. 2020 proved to be an extremely difficult year for scheduled services and the aviation industry in general, with air travel practically grinding to a halt worldwide. This resulted in non-scheduled services only dropping 2.5% to 391 annual movements.

The work done by the Government to recuperate our scheduled services in 2021 has clearly not affected this type of operation with an even higher increase of 19.9% in 2021 in comparison to 2020 and an annual record of 469 non-scheduled aircraft using Gibraltar Airport during the past year. A total of 3821 passengers flew on these flights and this also shows an increase of 4.4% over the 3659 carried in 2020.

The Minister for Commercial Aviation, Hon Vijay Daryanani, said “This is one of the success stories of our airport and the Government is pleased to report this increase and the important contribution that these services provide to the local economy, the Finance Centre and to Gibraltar PLC in general. We live in difficult times but these figures show how important Gibraltar has become for business purposes. Although Non-Scheduled flights are by their nature adhoc and very difficult to predict, I will continue working to do my best to see that this trend continues”.