Final Details Discussed for Official BID Launch

The Minister for Business, Hon Vijay Daryanani, has met with the BID task group to finalize the official launch of the project, which will take place in March.

The discussions focused on how the BID would be launched, the legal requirements and what events were being planned during this first year.

Minister Daryanani commented: “Hopefully we are now starting to come out of the pandemic and it couldn’t be a better time to relaunch Gibraltar as a tourist destination. Our businesses have suffered immensely and are looking for a respite from these difficult times. The BID project will bring life to the town centre for tourists and locals alike. We need to keep people in Main Street and the surrounds. This will bring optimism and confidence to our small business sector and I am excited to be working with this energetic and enthusiast task force team to help them bring them the much needed success they deserve”