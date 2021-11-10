Minister Daryanani Opens Maritime Week Gibraltar

The Minister for the Port and Maritime Services, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, opened the Maritime Week conference at the Sunborn Hotel.

Last night the Minister hosted a reception at the Convent on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar to welcome delegates.

The event follows on from a very successful first conference in 2019. Although there are still some travel restrictions in place, there has been a good turnout from abroad.

Minister Daryanani highlighted the importance of the Maritime industry to the economy. He spoke of how the Government had worked hand in hand with the private sector to keep Gibraltar at the forefront during the pandemic. He also addressed sustainability and how the Government was working proactively towards energy transition by granting the first LNG bunkering license.

Minister Daryanani said: “I am delighted to see the response we’ve had with the conference. This gives the government and the local stakeholders an opportunity to showcase what Gibraltar has to offer as a Maritime jurisdiction. We have all the right ingredients to make Gibraltar the port of choice for doing business. This is the continuation of my ambitious marketing strategy for our port, as we focus on attracting new operations. I hope this event can become a key date in the Maritime calendar worldwide ”.