Autumn Poetry Competition 2021

The annual Poetry Competition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Chronicle, attracted a total of 184 entries. The awards were presented on Tuesday 9th November 2021 at 4.30pm at GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion.
The Overall Prize of £1000 has been awarded to Mark Montovio for his poem “Inkululeko”.
The category winners are as follows:
Adult Winner: Martin H – “Like a Pack of Wolves”
Runner up: James McNally – “The Age of Invisible Monsters”
Highly Commended: James McNally – “The Eye of the Work”
Best Spanish Poem: Anna Maria Breen – “Sin Querer”
Runner up: Amanda Clarise Ferrary – “Un Amor Gitano”
Highly Commended: Teresa Mascarenhas – “Llueve”
Highly Commended: Jackie Villa – “Canta el Gallo”
School Years 11 – 13
Winner: Matthew Navas – “Ah, White Butterfly”
Runner Up: Hannah Koessler – “Stay Behind Cave”
School Years 8 - 10
Winner: Siddarth Lakhiani – “Brotherhood and Dice”
Runner Up: Siena May Lee – “Screenagers”
Highly Commended: Michael Piris – “The Teen”
School Years 6 - 7
Winner: Miriam Natasha Ramagge – “Mani”
Runner Up: David Verdes Pachkoria – “Power of Dreams”
Highly Commended: Dexter Rhys Michael Murphy – “The Gods”
School Years 4 – 5
Winner: Krishaa Lakhiani – “Greyback Beauty”
Runner Up: Poppy Grace Down – “Autumn in Gibraltar”
The Overall winner received a £1000 cash prize and a trophy whilst the entry for the Best Poem in the Spanish language received a £50 voucher and a trophy donated by the Ministry of Culture. Both winners also received a 3-month Chronicle subscription kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle.
The winners in each school year category also received a trophy donated by the Ministry of Culture, as well as a £30 voucher and pen kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle.
Entries obtaining Runner-up Prizes and Highly Commended will be receiving corresponding certificates from the Ministry for Culture and a pen kindly donated by Gibraltar Cultural Services.
All winning entries will be published in the Gibraltar Chronicle.